New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena on Monday approved the filing of a review petition in the Supreme Court against its decision of acquitting the three accused earlier awarded the death sentence in the 2012 Chhawla gangrape murder case. The LG also approved the appointment of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General Aishwariya Bhati to represent the case, the Delhi Home Department stated.

Earlier in the month, the family of the Chhawla gangrape victim said they would appeal against the Supreme Court's acquittal of the three accused in the case. The top court acquitted the three men since the prosecution failed to provide leading, cogent, clinching and clear evidence, including those related to DNA profiling and call detail records (CDRs), against the accused. The three men were accused of abducting, raping and killing the 19-year-old woman in February 2012. Her mutilated body was found three days later.