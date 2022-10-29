New Delhi: Delhi LG VK Saxena asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Saturday to take strict legal action against "elements" misleading people after Aam Aadmi Party alleged that the civic body is planning new garbage dumping sites in the city.

Contrary to false claims by some people with partisan vested interests, the LG said in a Tweet that MCD plans not a single new dumping site in the city. "Have instructed MCD to take strict legal action against elements who mislead Delhi," he added.

LG said that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi with people's help cleared 26.1 Lakh MT of legacy waste in the last four months and the height of garbage mounds came down by 10-15 Mtrs, on Saturday. Total legacy waste at Delhi's three landfill sites (Ghazipur, Bhalswa and Okhla) in 2019 was 280 Lakh MT.

While in May 2022, it was 229.1 Lakh MT; 50.9 Lakh MT of garbage disposed of in three years at the rate of 1.41 Lakh MT per month.

Total Legacy Waste at Delhi's three Landfill Sites in September 2022 was reduced to 203 Lakh MT; 26.1 Lakh MT of garbage was disposed of in just four months at the rate of 6.52 Lakh MT per month. The disposal of legacy waste between June to September 2022 has increased by a massive 462 per cent as compared to the previous three years

The government's target is to completely remove the legacy waste by April 2024. Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the civic body was planning to develop 16 more waste dumping sites. The MCD on Friday said there was no such plan. (ANI)