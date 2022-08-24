New Delhi: In view of the huge pendency of unsettled claims of northeast Delhi riots victims, LG VK Saxena has approved the appointment of 40 more assessors and issued directions to clear all pending cases within three months, officials said on Wednesday. There are 14 assessors to assist the North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission (NEDRCC), which has so far settled just seven per cent (200) of the total 2,775 claims filed by victims of the February 2020 riots, the officials at the lieutenant governor's office said.

"Earlier, 25 loss assessors were appointed but only 14 were conducting surveys without any deadline, resulting in the prevalent delays," an official said. "With the LG's approval for appointment of 40 more assessors, their number will go up to 54. Ten additional loss assessors have been approved for a reserve list so that they could be engaged to assist the claims commissioner if any of the 40 does not report," he said. The LG has expressed "displeasure" over delayed settlement of claims resulting in sufferings to the riot-affected people, the officials said.

"He has also directed the existing 14 loss assessors to submit their reports on the claims assigned to them within three weeks, failing which their services will be discontinued and they will be blacklisted from the panel of assessors," an official said. After an assessment of damage, assessors submit their reports to the claims commissioner for recommendations to be sent to the Delhi High Court. The NEDRCC was set up by a notification in April 2020. It started working from November 2020 to evaluate losses and make recommendations to the Delhi High Court which examines them before final payment of the compensation.

The Union Home Ministry had earlier raised the issue of assessment and submission of claims with the Delhi government in the wake of the delays, the officials said. After a meeting held in April 2022 to review the progress of the compensation claims, the ministry had asked the Delhi government for a holistic assessment of damage and submission of claims to the claims commissioner for deciding on the compensation, they said.

The Delhi government had announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for major damage to residential units, Rs 2.5 lakh for substantial damage, Rs 25,000 for minor damage, Rs 50,000 for e-rickshaws and Rs 5,000 for cattle. A maximum compensation of Rs 5 lakh was announced for uninsured commercial units. The compensation for death of an adult was fixed at Rs 10 lakh, infant Rs 5 lakh, permanent incapacitation Rs 5 lakh, serious injuries Rs 2 lakh, and Rs 20,000 for minor injuries. (PTI)