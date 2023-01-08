New Delhi: The accused in the Delhi hit-and-run case on Sunday confessed to knowing the victim stuck under the car. According to media reports, they further noted that they did not stop the car due to fear of being charged with murder. Despite being aware of the situation, they drove for about 12 km to reach the Kanjhawala area, dragging Anjali there from the Sultanpuri area of the city, a distance of about 12 km.

Notably, the confession also renders the previous claim of the accused that they were not aware of Anjali being dragged with the car owing to loud music playing inside the vehicle false. Anjali was found dead, in a naked state and with serious injuries, in Kanjhawala on the morning of January 1. Later, Nidhi claimed to be a witness to the incident, adding she was on the two-wheeler that Anjali was driving when it was hit by the car.

Subsequently, on Saturday, documents revealed Nidhi's arrest alongside two other associates back in December 2020 in Uttar Pradesh's Agra for smuggling 30 kg of marijuana from Secunderabad to Delhi on the train. Nidhi is currently out on bail related to the ganja case, disclosed by the Uttar Pradesh police. Meanwhile, a total of seven persons are currently in the custody of the Delhi police in connection with the death of Anjali. On Friday Ankush Khanna, who allegedly tried to shield the accused, was granted bail by the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal.