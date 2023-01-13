New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has instructed the Delhi Police Commissioner to suspend the policemen posted at the three PCR (Police Control Room) patrolling vans and two pickets on the night of the Kanjhawala incident in which a scooty riding woman was hit and then dragged under a car for nearly 12 kms in the national capital.

The Home Ministry had also ordered show cause notices to be served to the supervisors of the PCR vans and police pickets for negligence. The ministry has suggested filing a charge sheet against the culprits in the court as soon as possible so that they can be punished at the earliest. These instructions were based on a detailed report submitted by the Special police commissioner who probed the Delhi Kanjhawala car dragging case.

On January 2 this year, Delhi police special commissioner Shalini Singh had been given responsibility to probe the Kanjhawala car dragging case. At present, over six persons accused in the case have been put behind bars. One accused was granted bail. Previously, altogether seven accused had been arrested in the case.