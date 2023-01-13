Kanjhawala case: Home Ministry orders suspension of cops at 3 PCR vans, 2 pickets
New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has instructed the Delhi Police Commissioner to suspend the policemen posted at the three PCR (Police Control Room) patrolling vans and two pickets on the night of the Kanjhawala incident in which a scooty riding woman was hit and then dragged under a car for nearly 12 kms in the national capital.
The Home Ministry had also ordered show cause notices to be served to the supervisors of the PCR vans and police pickets for negligence. The ministry has suggested filing a charge sheet against the culprits in the court as soon as possible so that they can be punished at the earliest. These instructions were based on a detailed report submitted by the Special police commissioner who probed the Delhi Kanjhawala car dragging case.
On January 2 this year, Delhi police special commissioner Shalini Singh had been given responsibility to probe the Kanjhawala car dragging case. At present, over six persons accused in the case have been put behind bars. One accused was granted bail. Previously, altogether seven accused had been arrested in the case.
The tragedy took place on the New Year day when 23 year old girl named Anjali was heading home after finishing work at her office. She was riding a scooty along with her pillion Nidhi. A car hit Anjali's scooty and she fell down. She was dragged for at least twelve kilometres leading to her death. In the meantime, her friend Nidhi escaped from the spot. Police had arrested five accused in the case, including Nidhi, and later two more were taken into custody. One accused in the case was granted bail by the court.