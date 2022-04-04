New Delhi: Delhi High Court heard the petition filed by Mohammad Kamran, Chairman, Civilian Welfare Charitable Trust, and ordered to remove encroachments around Jama Masjid. A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi has issued a notice to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Delhi Police, and the Municipal Corporation and directed them to file their replies by July 14.

The petition said that unauthorized construction work and encroachment are being done around Jama Masjid which causes air pollution. It has been said in the petition that under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, there is a provision of protection of 300 meters around it and no unauthorized construction can be done within a radius of 100 meters of buildings of archaeological importance.

The petition said that despite the Act, unauthorized constructions are being done indiscriminately around Jama Masjid. The Archaeological Survey of India, Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, and DCP of Central District have not taken any action regarding the unauthorized constructions.