New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Government to provide a respectful cremation of the cows that died of lumpy skin disease. The petition had sought directions to take immediate action and take remedial steps to eliminate the viral disease.

A bench of Chief Justice Station Sharma and Justice Subramaniam Prasad also directed the state government to operate a 24-hour ambulance service and increase the number of helpline numbers instead of alternate day service. It has been said in the petition that this disease can turn into an epidemic. Therefore immediate action is needed to stop the spread of this disease in cows.

Petitioner Gautam objected to the reply filed by the Delhi government and said that while the government claims no cow has died due to lumpy skin disease, the photographs of the cows' carcasses tell a different story.

However, the counsel appearing for the Delhi government submitted that as far as the Animal Husbandry Department is concerned, no cow has died due to skin disease. The counsel further ensured that the helpline numbers would start functioning. The court has asked the gaushalas to work in coordination with the government and directed the Delhi government to ensure that the cows are disposed of in a respectful manner.

The court has also issued notice to the Central Government and Delhi Police and asked all the parties to file fresh replies before the next date of hearing i.e. December 14. It has been alleged in the petition that the helpline number issued by the Delhi government was not responding properly to the calls/queries related to the lumpy virus.

Additionally, it was submitted that only one isolation shelter for cows has been set up by the Delhi government for 4500 cattle in Rewala, Khanpur South-West district, though there are more than 20,000 to 25,000 stray cows in the national capital.