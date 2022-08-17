New Delhi: A bench of Justice Anoop Jairam Bhambhani of the Delhi High Court slammed Baba Ramdev on his statements over the failure of the Covid vaccine. The court claimed that Ramdev's statements can affect the relations of our country with other countries. Ramdev filed a petition seeking a stay on the alleged false claim regarding Coronil and the next hearing of the case will be held on August 23.

Baba Ramdev had given a statement in Haridwar that despite taking the corona vaccine, US President Biden became corona infected for the third time. Ramdev had said that Biden's corona being infected shows that it is a failure of medical science, which is causing havoc in the world.

Earlier, on August 4, the court had objected to the explanation given by Baba Ramdev regarding the Coronil medicine and said that Ramdev praised himself through his explanation. The court had also added he claimed that allopathy cannot cure corona completely.