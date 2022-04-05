New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has stayed the notice issued by the trial court to Subramanian Swamy on the criminal defamation petition of BJP spokesperson for Delhi Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. The bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh gave this order. On March 22, the Rouse Avenue Court has issued notice to Subramanian Swamy on the criminal defamation petition of Bagga. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmendra Singh had ordered Swamy to appear before the court on April 6 . Swamy has approached the High Court against this order of the Rouse Avenue Court.

Bagga has filed a petition in the Raj Avenue Court saying that Subramanian Swamy had a posted a defamatory tweet on September 28, 2021. In his complaint, Bagga had claimed that in September 2021, Swamy falsely alleged in a tweet that before joining the BJP, he [Bagga] was jailed many times for petty crimes at New Delhi Mandir Marg Police Station. It has been said in the petition that after the tweet, senior BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor summoned him and asked him to tell the truth. Bagga told Kapoor that there was no truth in these allegations. After this, Delhi BJP vice-president Shashi Yadav also enquired about its over the phone.

Bagga also told him that there was no truth in the allegations. After that, Bagga sent a legal notice to Swamy on October 1, 2021. After receiving the legal notice, Swamy again tweeted the same on October 2, 2021. Bagga said in a statement to the court that Swamy's tweets were defamatory and were made with the intention of tarnishing his reputation.