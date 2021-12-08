New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has stayed summons issued by a trial court against BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and others with regard to allegations of corruption in the Delhi Jal Board. Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, while hearing Bidhuri's petition, issued the order.

Previously on November 20, the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi had issued summons against Bidhuri as well as others including Adesh Gupta, BJP MLA Vijender Gupta as well as Harish Khurana, who belongs to the BJP media cell. The defamation petition, which was filed by Jal Board Vice-chairman Raghav Chadha, stated that on January 21 earlier this year, Bidhuri, Gupta and Khurana held a press conference, alleging that Chadha and the Jal Board had carried out a scam of Rs 26,000 crore.

Reportedly, the trio referred to the Delhi Jal Board multiple times throughout the course of the press conference as 'Dalali Jal Board'.

The petition further noted that on January 23, Bidhuri and Gupta made similar allegations in yet another press conference. Gupta, reportedly, noted that the condition of the Jal Board was getting bad to worse and that under the ruling AAP government in Delhi, huge levels of corruption in the board has resulted in it getting poorer.

The court has recorded statements of four witnesses on behalf of Chadha and the Jal Board.