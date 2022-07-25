New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has quashed an FIR against a man who was charged with molesting his domestic help, but has ordered him to donate two computers and printers for two MCD schools within a couple of weeks.

The court noted recently that the man and the complainant had entered into a settlement, but directed him to "do some good for the benefit of the society" since the State resources, including the police, were unnecessarily overburdened because of the case.

"Both the parties state that they have entered into the aforesaid settlement out of their own will, volition and without any threat, force or coercion. I am of the view that the entire police machinery has been put in motion on account of the acts of commission and omission on behalf of the petitioner and useful time of the police has been invested. The State resources have been unnecessarily overburdened. Hence the petitioner must do some social good for the benefit of the society," Justice Jasmeet Singh said.

The high court said, "In view of the settlement and for the reasons stated above, FIR and proceedings emanating therefrom is hereby quashed, subject to the petitioner (man) providing two new fully functional desktop computers each with printers in two MCD schools within two weeks."

The counsel for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said he will provide particulars of two schools where the desktops are to be provided. The court asked the investigating officer to keep a tab on the development and file a compliance report before it. The court directed the officer to place the file before it in case the compliance report is not filed and the desktops are not provided.

The man had approached the high court seeking quashing of the FIR against him at Defence Colony in South Delhi early this year. According to the FIR, the woman was working as a domestic help in the man's house, and on April 30, there was a party in the house.

As it was getting late, the woman stayed in the servant room, her complaint said. The man allegedly arrived at her room, attempted to hug her and offered her beer. After the incident, the woman lodged a complaint against him.

However, the high court was later informed that the two parties had entered into a settlement in June and claimed there was some misunderstanding earlier due to "serious language barrier". (PTI)