New Delhi: Taking note of a settlement between the parties, the Delhi High Court has quashed an FIR registered against a dog owner after the pet bit his neighbour's daughter and he allegedly assaulted the victim and her family following an altercation over the issue.

The court recorded the petitioner dog owner's undertaking that he will be "careful in nature regarding the maintenance of dogs", and observed no purpose would be served if the criminal proceedings are allowed to continue in spite of a compromise. The court, however, imposed a cost of Rs 20,000 on the petitioner and asked him to deposit the money in the Advocate Welfare Fund of the High Court of Delhi.

"The present case is that of a dispute between the neighbours. The complainant has stated that both parties have been residing adjacent to each other for the last about 20 years. She states that she has graciously forgiven the accused and parties are now having cordial relations. The petitioner/accused, in court, has undertaken that he will be careful in nature regarding the maintenance of dogs," said Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma in an order.

"Accordingly, the case FIR No.69/2018 under Sections 289 (Negligent conduct with respect to animal)/323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) /337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others)/34 (Common intention) IPC registered at Police Station Jagat Puri and all the proceedings emanating therefrom are quashed," the court ordered. It directed the petitioner to pay the cost of Rs 20,000 imposed on him within two weeks.

The petitioner, while seeking the quashing of the FIR, informed the court that the amicable settlement was reached with the intervention of well-wishers and it was agreed that both parties shall make harmony in the area and have no grievances against each other. The FIR was lodged on a statement of the mother of the girl who was allegedly bitten by the petitioner's dog. She said when she protested the incident, the petitioner assaulted her and other members of her family. (PTI)