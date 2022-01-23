New Delhi: A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to ensure the safety and security of the prime minister.

The petition, filed by Ashish Kumar, seeks a declaration that all authorities – civil or military—shall act under the supervision of the Special Protection Group (SPG) in matters of security of the prime minister and his immediate family members.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DN Patel will hear the petition tomorrow.

Advocate Govinda Ramanan, appearing for the petitioner, has said that the security of the Prime Minister is paramount. The security of the Prime Minister is related to the security of the country and affects across the country.

“It came to the knowledge of the petitioner via media reports that there has been a breach in the security of the Hon’ble Prime Minister during his recent visit to the border state of Punjab on 05.01.2022, which, inter-alia, is further evidence from the fact that his convoy was stuck and was made to wait on a flyover for more than 20 minutes, thereby, exposing and putting his life at risk to a terrorist attack,” the petition filed through lawyer V Govinda Ramanan has said.

The petition said that by making changes in the SPG Act, it should be given more powers. The Director of SPG should be free to review the security arrangements of the states during the visit of the Prime Minister.

“The Govt. of Punjab, including the Police officials of the state instead of coming to the aid of the Respondent No.2 i.e., Special Protection Group in terms of Section 14 of the SPG Act, 1988 was instead creating obstacles to the proximate security of the Hon’ble Prime Minister,” the petition alleged.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read: PM security breach: Supreme Court forms independent probe panel