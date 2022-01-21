New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday ordered police protection for an interfaith couple married under the Special Marriages Act. The bench comprising Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anoop Jairam Bhambhani gave the order after the husband's petition noted that the woman was forcibly kept at her home by her father.

The woman alleged that her parents had kept her at home without her consent, and expressed her desire to live with the man. The woman, in this case, is Hindu and the man is Muslim. As per information, the father of the woman, on the other hand, on being asked by the bench whether he approved of the union, replied in the negative and stated that he could not allow it since the man was Muslim.

This was followed by the court directing the SHO of the local police station to keep her there until the man reaches there, and afterward to send her to her in-laws.

