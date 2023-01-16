New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday granted interim bail to expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the rape case of a minor for which he was convicted. He had sought interim bail for his daughter's wedding to be held on February 8, while the ceremonies are scheduled to being from January last week.

The Delhi High court had earlier issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the plea over the expelled BJP leader seeking interim bail for his daughter's wedding in February 2023. The bench of justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma issued a notice to the CBI and directed them to file a reply, while listing the matter for January 16.

Also read: Row over teachers' sending abroad: Kejriwal marches to LG's house

Sengar was convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in the custodial death case. He was also convicted and awarded a life sentence for raping a minor girl in Unnao in 2017. His appeal against the conviction and sentence is pending before the High Court. His plea seeking regular bail is also under consideration before the High Court. He has also sought interim bail in the main rape case on the same ground. Earlier, a notice was issued by a division bench to the Central Bureau of Investigation.