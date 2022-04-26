New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the striking Nurses Union at the AIIMS to immediately end their strike and rejoin work. A bench headed by Justice Yashwant Verma deferred the hearing on this matter to Wednesday. The AIIMS Nurses' Union had earlier announced an indefinite strike with effect from Tuesday morning on account of the suspension of its President Harish Kajla and demanded its revocation.

The High Court, while conducting an emergency hearing on the petition of the AIIMS administration on Tuesday, observed that the strike would cause grave prejudice and seriously impede the working of the institution. The AIIMS administration informed that many important operations were postponed due to the strike by the nurses union, while the emergency services have also come to a standstill. Counsel for the petitioner informed the court that the nurses' union refused to attend to duty following a notice issued by the administration on April 25.

Since the aforesaid action of the union would cause grave prejudice and seriously impede and impact the working of a medical institution, the respondent union is directed to ensure that its members and nursing officers would immediately rejoin work forthwith pending further orders, the court stated.

