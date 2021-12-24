New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the city's three municipal corporations to constitute task forces in order to curb the spread of infectious diseases such as dengue and malaria.

The HC bench, headed by Justice Vipin Sanghi, said that the chairman of the task force will also be the commissioner of the concerned municipal corporation. The task force will have to visit the sites and take up steps to prevent mosquito breeding.

The court, highlighting the issue, said that senior officials do not visit the sites regularly. Emphasizing the need to do this regularly, it said the practice was required in order to properly assess ground reality.

"All three municipal corporations, New Delhi Municipal Council, Delhi Cantonment Board as well as the Delhi government should keep a permanent watch on the problem", the HC said.

On December 1, the court had noted that if elections were fought based on real issues, then the city would change immediately, adding that the electoral priorities had turned into providing free services and the government is hesitant in changing its populist policies.

Before that, on November 23 during a hearing on the same matter, the Delhi HC had reprimanded the municipal corporations for their failure in preventing dengue.