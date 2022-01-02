New Delhi: The Delhi government will provide free and personalised online yoga classes to COVID-19 patients in home isolation to boost their immunity, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday. This comes weeks after the Delhi government launched the 'Dilli Ki Yogshala' programme to help the city residents practise yoga regularly under the guidance of trained teachers.

Sisodia said as soon as a COVID-19 case will be reported, the patient will receive an SMS from the Delhi government with a link to register for a yoga class. Each class will have about 25-35 people who will be taught by trained yoga instructors.

"The number of Covid patients is rising in Delhi, but they are mostly asymptomatic and are being advised to stay in home isolation. Along with medical treatment, we will help them boost their immunity through online yoga sessions," he said during an interaction with yoga instructors of 'Dilli Ki Yogshala'. According to an official statement, the deputy chief minister said the slots for online classes will be released soon and directed officials to prepare a plan of action. People can choose their slot and they will be able to attend classes as per their convenience.

Under the pilot project of 'Dilli Ki Yogashala', yoga teachers are already conducting classes at 65 places across the national capital. The vision of the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government is to make yoga a part of every Delhiite's daily life, Sisodia said.

"Dilli Ki Yogshala is changing the lives of people in Delhi. It will be launched for all Delhi residents soon and will bring a yoga revolution in the capital," he said. Currently, 61 yoga instructors trained by the Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU) are conducting sessions under 'Dilli Ki Yogshala'.

The yoga instructors told Sisodia that 'Dilli Ki Yogshala' has given an opportunity to a large number of housewives to learn yoga, with most attending classes during the afternoon, when they are free.

PTI