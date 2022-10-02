New Delhi: To prevent effluents from flowing into the River Yamuna and polluting it, the Delhi government has decided to connect all unauthorized colonies and villages with the sewer system. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has approved various Delhi Jal Board projects on these lines, an official statement said on Saturday.

The statement said that under these projects, the Delhi government will conduct a study on newly constructed lakes to assess the groundwater flow. It said that the existing capacity of Rohini Lake No 1 and 2 will also be increased.

The capacity of Keshopur Phase-I STP will be increased from 12 MGD to 18 MGD, this will help in better treatment of wastewater, the statement quoted Sisodia as saying. The Delhi government will build a chamber to connect Sant Nagar, Singhu, Shahbad, Pradhan Enclave, and Kureni GOC with a house sewer connection.

The move will connect 10 villages and 64 colonies with house sewer connections, the statement said. To stop the wastage of water, the city government will also replace old pipelines with new ones from Alipore Guest House to Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, it said. PTI