New Delhi: The Delhi government is building a school to be named after freedom fighter Bhagat Singh to train children who dream of joining the army. The school 'Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School' will offer admissions to classes 9-11 and is being built at Jhadoda Kalan, Najafgarh on a 14 acre campus.

The decision in this regard was taken by the cabinet on 20 December 2021, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. “It was decided to build a school in Delhi to train the children to join Army, Airforce, Navy, NDA etc. It will be a very different school in itself,” he said. He said the school will offer free education and will have separate hostels for boys and girls. Kejriwal said that the children in the school will be given training “like the officers of the army”. He further said that former army officers will provide training to the children.

The Delhi CM said that any child living in Delhi can take admission in this school adding 100 seats have been fixed in both the classes. The school will start from this year for which more than 18 thousand applications have been received for admission so far, he added. The admissions for classes 9 and 11 are being conducted on 27th and 28th March.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the school is an effort to pay tribute to Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh on his martyrdom day observed on March 23.

