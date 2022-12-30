Delhi govt school with no walls, fans or doors, runs under tin shade

Delhi: Despite the Delhi government's tall claims of revolutionising schools, students of the National Senior Secondary School at Shahi Eidgah are forced to attend classes under the open sky due to the lack of school premises. The school in question is situated just 5 km from Parliament and is deprived of basic facilities. The students attend classes under a tent in the worst of climatic conditions in the national capital.

For the last 35 years, the National Senior Secondary School has been located in the same place. During this time, so many political parties came into power, but the school remained in a state of despair. All the political parties did make claims of providing world-class infrastructure, but the school's condition is a testimony of negligence on the part of the government.

Also read: Five classes, Anganwadi runs in single room in govt school in Warangal

With no fans, walls or doors, students are left with no other choice, but to attend classes in the open. Different classes are demarcated by tin sheds with cold winds blowing in between. To keep themselves warm, students light up a bonfire in the classroom to get relief from Delhi's chilling cold.

However, the school was not always in such a bad condition. Reportedly, the school was earlier situated in Sarai Khalil where it had a huge school building. It was demolished with the promise of allotment of a different plot in its place. But, even after more than three decades, the promise remains unfulfilled with students suffering at the cost of corrupt politicians.