New Delhi: Retired High Court judge Rajeev Shrivastva has been appointed new chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Wednesday. The appointment of Justice (retd) Shrivastava, approved by the chief minister, has now been placed before the Lt Governor VK Saxena for his concurrence, said a Delhi government statement.

The appointment may escalate the tussle between the Kejriwal dispensation and the Delhi LG over jurisdiction in the matter. "The LG is bound by the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers in this matter as it is a transferred subject," said the Delhi government statement. Approving a proposal for appointment of Justice (retd) Shrivastava moved by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, the chief minister has also noted that the former LG Anil Baijal agreed with the decisions of the government in the appointment of the previous two chairpersons of the DERC, it said.

Justice (Retd) Shrivastava will assume the post of the Chairman DERC after the retirement of the present Chairman Justice (retd) Shabihul Hasnain, the statement read. Sharing details of the appointment, Kejriwal tweeted, "Delhi Government approves appointment of Justice (retd) Rajeev Shrivastava as next Chairman of DERC. Best wishes to him for a successful tenure."

The proposal for his appointment was moved by Sisodia who holds the charge of the Power Ministry. The appointment has been made in accordance with the Electricity Act through the same procedure followed for the appointment of the two previous DERC Chairmen, it said. Justice (Retd) Shrivastava is a former judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Under due procedure, the Chief Justice of the MP High Court has also granted his approval for the same, it added. The current DERC chairman Justice (retd) Hasnain, meanwhile, administered oath to Justice (retd) Ali Zamin as chairperson of the Consumer Grievances Redressal Forum of the discom BSES Rajdhani Power Limited, said a statement of the Commission. (PTI)