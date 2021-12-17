New Delhi: Delhi Environment Department has slapped Rs 1 crore fine on National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC) for violating the ban laid down by the Delhi government. The state government is taking stringent measures to curb down pollution.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 13 announced that all kinds of construction and demolition work at present is banned in the state.

The movement of all other trucks except for essential services is banned. NBCC has been violating the rules since then and a fine of Rs 1 crore has been imposed by the Environment Department.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, "a meeting was held with the officials of NBCC today. It was found that work was being done in Netaji Subhash Nagar at night. Construction work has been completely banned and a fine of Rs 1 crore has also been imposed on NBCC." Apart from this, he said that "if violations are found to be taking place again, severe action will be taken. Also, NBCC was asked to stop the construction work immediately."

On December 13, Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said that "the emergency steps were taken in view of pollution in Delhi. It was important to keep schools, colleges, libraries closed for the benefit of the children. Rai further said that," the Environment Department has received a proposal from the Education Department to reopen the schools from primary sections to class 6 to higher class starting from December 20."