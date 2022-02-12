New Delhi: To make the Budget 2022-23 more participatory, the Delhi government has sought suggestions from people on its website www.delhi.gov.in till February 15. Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia is expected to present the Budget in the House in the first week of March.

Delhi government has invited suggestions on transportation, pollution control, education, medical facilities, electricity and water supply, government services, social welfare, construction of roads, flyovers and foot over bridges, sewerage and drainage system, urban development, women's security, rural development and tourism promotion. Besides, the government is also seeking advice from people on food and civil supplies, economic development, festivals, scope on generating employment, local markets and its development, cleanliness and beautification plan, labor welfare, child development as well as taxation.

For the Budget 2022-23, the Delhi government is likely to give thrust on education, medical services, electric vehicles as well as making the National Capital free from pollution. After collating the Budget suggestions, a team of experts will look into it for its inclusion.