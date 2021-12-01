New Delhi: The Delhi government has reduced VAT on petrol on Wednesday which will reduce the cost of petrol by Rs 8, according to sources. In the cities of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, the VAT on petrol has already been reduced. This has brought down the difference between the prices of petrol and diesel per litre to only 5 rupees in these states.

The ruling BJP in the Centre have been urging the state governments to bring down the VAT levied on petrol and diesel to ease the burden on motorists and as means to control inflation. Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government's decision will bring down the price of petrol and diesel by 5-10 rupees. The Delhi government is expected to make the official announcement shortly.

Following the poll debacle in recently concluded assembly polls in 11 States and UTs, and in 3 states where bypolls were conducted for Lok Sabha seats, the Centre decided to cut the excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and Rs 10 litre on diesel. The decision was given effect on Diwali eve and was passed on as a 'gift'.

The opposition has relentlessly targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for the record high prices of petrol and diesel as the Centre had refused to cut the excise duty on petrol and diesel before the bypoll results.

Also Read: Commercial LPG prices raised by Rs. 100.50, new prices recorded as second-highest