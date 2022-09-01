New Delhi: To clear confusion among the consumers, the Delhi government has launched mAbkaridelhi app from where they can seek all information regarding the sale of alcohol, availability of stock as well products whether it is fake or genuine. The app mAbkaridelhi can be downloaded on an android phone to find out the type of liquor brand available in which locality of Delhi, the availability of the stock as well as the genuineness of the product. The app has been launched by the Excise Department of the Delhi government and it can be downloaded from the Google Playstore, said sources.

The app will help consumers locate the liquor vends, whether the shop is closed as well as the availability of the alcohol brand. Besides, the number of dry days earmarked by the Delhi government will also be made available to consumers from time to time through the app , the source added.