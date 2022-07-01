New Delhi: Buying and selling property in Delhi is set to become expensive after the Delhi government abolished the circle rate exemption announced in view of COVID-19. The AAP government in Delhi had announced a discount of up to 20 percent in the property circle rate due to Covid-19 which had brought the economy to a grinding halt. The exemption was later extended till June 30.

According to a revenue department official, properties have been divided into eight categories from A to H. After the 20% circle rate exemption ends, circle rate of A category is Rs 7.74 lakh, circle rate of B category is Rs 2.46 lakh, circle rate of C category is 1.60 lakh, circle rate of D category is 1.28 lakh. The circle rate of E category is Rs 70,080, F category 56,640, G category 46,200 and H category 23,280. A revenue of Rs 4,997 crore was realised after the exemption in the year 2021-22.

