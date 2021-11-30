New Delhi: A brand new bike that came as a gift from her father has turned into a curse for a girl in Delhi. Like any other young girl, Raunika (name changed) from western Delhi was having the time of her life when her father gifted her a scooty. Her father also thought that this gift would make everyday commutation and general day-to-day activities easier for his young daughter. None of them could have imagined that a strange problem awaited them a few days down the line.

The reason behind a loving gift turning into a rather ludicrous misfortune is the number plate of this bike. The number allotted to every vehicle in India by the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) is a unique combination of numbers and letters. The combination of letters in Raunika's number plate forms a word that's highly stigmatized in the Indian society - SEX. Her number plate reads something on the lines of 'DL3 SEX1**4'. Owing to the taboo around the word and its concept in Indian society, it soon became a matter of joke for the people around.

After people started pointing it out and making fun of the young woman repeatedly, it became difficult for her to get out of the house with her bike. She realised that people's laughs are not going to fade away anytime soon, so she and her parents tried to get the allotted number changed as a last resort to the problem. Unfortunately, the protocols do not allow a change in the number once allotted to a vehicle, and therefore it could not be changed despite their best efforts.

The poor girl and her family still contemplate the solution to this rather odd problem, while the bike lies in her front yard, unused and new as ever.