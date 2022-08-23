Dholpur: Three persons have allegedly gang-raped a girl from Delhi by calling her to Dholpur in Rajasthan on the pretext of a job on Sunday. The accused was an Instagram friend of the victim, who took her to a hotel near the Gulab Bagh intersection in the Nihal Ganj police station area and gang-raped her with two of his other friends. A case was registered in the women's police station,police station.

The girl has lodged a complaint in the women's police station against the accused. Women's station in-charge Manju Faujdar confirmed that the girl, a resident of Delhi, has filed a criminal case of gang rape against her Instagram friend from Gwalior and two others. In the report, the victim stated that she came in touch with Arjun, the prime accused, on Instagram and after that shared contact numbers. The accused had lured her to come to Dholpur under the guise of providing a job.

The accused allegedly duped the girl and took her to a hotel, where two other men were already present. They allegedly raped her in the hotel. The three youths, including the main accused Arjun, escaped from the hotel and threatened to kill her if she approached the police.

The police station in-charge Faujdar said that on the basis of the Instagram ID and mobile number, the police have started a search operation. As part of the preliminary investigation, the hotel room was inspected and the victim's statements will also be recorded. Circle Officer City Pravendra Kumar is investigating the matter.