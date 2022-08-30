Haridwar: A Delhi girl was allegedly gang-raped by her boss and his colleague in Haridwar. The boss called her to Haridwar on the pretext of holding a meeting. The Kotwali Ranipur Police of Haridwar, on Tuesday, lodged a complaint based on a complaint.

The woman told the police that she was called to Haridwar for a meeting. She was sent for a medical check-up. The accused are absconding.

The victim, in the filed complaint, said that she hails from Najafgarh and works in a firm in Delhi. She was called to Haridwar on Saturday for a meeting with her boss Anil Thakur. On Sunday, Anil called her to his flat. Then Anil and his collogue Rahul insisted her consume a drink. The victim claimed that she fell unconscious after consuming the drink and she suspects that the accused mixed something in her drink.

The victim was then allegedly raped by Anil and Rahul. The victim's family rushed to Haridwar on Monday after she informed them. "A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections. The accused are absconding since the incident. Along with this, a thorough investigation of the matter has also been started. The police formed special teams to nab the accused.