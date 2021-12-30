Dehradun: The 24-year-old girl staying in Saket colony under Dalanwala Police Station area of Dehradun, committed suicide by hanging herself to a ceiling fan. The house owner informed the police about the incident. Thereafter, the police rushed to the spot and took the body into their custody, and sent it for an autopsy.

NK Bhat, Dalanwala SHO, said, "The 24 year old girl whose name was Anjali was working in a marketing company. She was staying in Saket locality of the city in rented accommodation. After taking dinner last night, when Anjali didn't come out of her room, then the house owner went to her room and found her hanging from the ceiling fan."

We were then informed about the incident. The body has been sent for the post-mortem examination. A suicide note has also been recovered from the spot, said Bhat.

"In the suicide note, she has not blamed anyone but blamed herself for committing suicide, because she was feeling disturbed," said Bhat, adding "The probe into the matter has begun."