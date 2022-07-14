Kohima (Nagaland): Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland's Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs and state president of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), on Wednesday took to Twitter to call out the cultural misconceptions that people in the national capital have about Nagaland. The minister had been in the limelight before for calling out a racist remark about 'small eyes' in a subtle way.

In the video that he has released now, the minister is speaking at an event about his first visit to Delhi in 1999. Emphasising the general ignorance of the people towards the existence of Nagaland, he says in the video that people in Delhi would ask him if they would need a visa to visit Nagaland. He further says that he found out a rather amusing rumour about Nagaland which said that the people of Nagaland would eat humans. "And my appearance made their suspicion stronger," he says jokingly.

"When I first came to Delhi in 1999 and got off at the Old Delhi railway station, I was shocked to see the number of people there. The number was more than the entire population of Nagaland. I was shocked beyond belief," Inma further says in the video.

Earlier on Sunday, the minister made waves on Twitter after he posted a screenshot of the most Googled questions about himself. Quoting one of the top searches relating to his wife which says "Temjen Imna Along wife," he tagged Google and tweeted with the caption - "Ayalee, @Google search excites me. I am still looking for her!"

On World Population Day celebrated recently on July 11, the minister urged Twitter users "stay single" like him for population control.