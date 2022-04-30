New Delhi: A massive fire that broke out at the Bhalswa landfill site on Tuesday has not completely dozed off yet on Saturday. Flames emerging from the site can still be seen as it continues to exhale the toxic air in the site surrounding. So far, the Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) has summoned the North Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on May 4 to explain the steps taken by it to prevent poisonous fumes from entering the houses of residents living nearby the landfill area at Bhalswa.

The residents have informed the Commission that poisonous fumes generated due to fire are entering their homes which is severally affecting the health of all residents including the women and children in the area. Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi government imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in connection fire.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has submitted the report to the Environment Minister of Delhi. According to the report, a matter of negligence from the MCD's side has come to the fore. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has imposed a fine on DPCC on the basis of the investigation report. According to Delhi Fire Service officials, smoke was reported around 5.00 pm on Tuesday that later spread into a massive fire. Following the incident, locals living near the Bhalswa landfill in Delhi have been reporting breathing problems.

A police complaint was filed by those residing near Bhalswa landfill site here against the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in connection with a fire raging at the dumping yard since the last four days. The residents filed the complaint at Bhalswa Dairy police station, demanding legal action against North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, Deputy Mayor Archana Dilip Singh and North MCD standing committee vice-chairman Vijay Kumar Bhagat.

In the complaint letter, the locals said the smoke emitting from the fire at the landfill site has been posing a risk to their lives. "The fire that has been raging since the last four days has been posing health risk for the residents in Bhalswa. Residents of Bhalswa are not being able to breathe. The smoke is causing major health problems, especially for the elderly and the children," the complaint copy mentioned.

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal issued summons to the North MCD commissioner over the incident and sought details about steps taken by the civic body to clear up the site. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has also slapped a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) for being negligent and not taking proper steps to prevent the fire at the Bhalswa landfill.

