New Delhi: As many as six fire department personnel were injured in a fire-fighting operation after a fire broke out at a factory in Anand Parvat Industrial Area in the national capital on Saturday morning, informed fire officials. As per officials, all the injured have been rushed to BL Kapoor Hospital. Ten fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the fire. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details into the fire mishap are awaited.

In yet another fire accident that took place the same day, a fire broke out in a few shops and later spread across three buildings in the Azad market area of the national capital today which has now been brought under control. "The fire that broke out in a few shops in Azad Market today has been brought under control with the help of 20 fire engines. The fire was spread across 3 buildings," said Rajinder Atwal, Divisional Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service. No casualties were reported so far.

ANI