New Delhi: After his questioning by the CBI in the Delhi excise scam case, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday claimed that he was pressured to leave Aam Aadmi Party and was offered Delhi CM's post, a claim that was strongly refuted by the CBI. Sisodia was quizzed by the CBI for over nine hours in connection with the case.

"BJP says there is a Rs 10,00 crore excise scam. I found at CBI office that there is no scam and the case is fake. The fake case against me is a conspiracy to make BJP's 'Operation Lotus' a success in Delhi," Sisodia told reporters after the questioning.

CBI strongly refuted the allegations made by Sisodia that he was threatened to leave his political party. "CBI strongly refutes these allegations (of Delhi Dy CM Sisodia) and reiterates that his examination was carried out in a professional and legal manner. Probe to continue as per law."

"He was examined strictly on FIR allegations & evidence collected so far. His statement will be verified in due course, further action taken as per probe requirements," the CBI said in a statement.

The Delhi deputy chief minister alleged that he was pressurised to quit AAP. "Pressure was put on me to quit AAP. I was offered Delhi CM's post or face jail term," he said. Sisodia had arrived at the agency's headquarters around 11.15 am and was taken straight to the first floor of the anti-corruption branch.

The deputy chief minister was grilled for over nine hours on various aspects of the Delhi government's excise policy, his relations with other accused, including businessman Vijay Nair, and documents recovered during searches in the case, the officials said. The CBI has also questioned Raghava Reddy, the son of YSRCP Lok Sabha MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, in the case, they said.