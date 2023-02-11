New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Magunta Raghava, son of YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy on Saturday in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case. He was arrested after questioning at the ED headquarters in Delhi. Raghava will be produced in the CBI special court in Delhi by noon, where the federal probe agency will seek his custody.

Raghava Reddy is the son of industrialist Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, who won from the Ongole parliamentary constituency in Andhra Pradesh on the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party ticket in 2019. The arrest of Raghava Reddy is the ninth in this case by the ED, and the third this week.

Two days ago, the ED officials arrested Gautam Malhotra, a Punjab-based businessman. He is the son of former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Deep Malhotra and the liquor manufacturing and distribution director from OASIS group.

The ED alleged that Gautam played a key role in setting up the liquor syndicate and gave evasive answers when questioned in this regard. After the argument, the Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday remanded Malhotra to ED, CBI custody for 7 days for his alleged role in the Delhi excise policy case.

Earlier, Gorantla Buchibabu, the former auditor of Telangana Rashtra Samiti MLC and CM KCR's daughter K Kavitha, was arrested and produced by CBI officials in Hyderabad before CBI Special Judge M K Nagpal. The CBI appealed to the special judge to remand him for 5 days to get more information in the liquor case. Buchibabu was remanded to CBI custody till Saturday.

