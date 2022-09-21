Ahmedabad: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will visit the Sabarmati Ashram here Wednesday before embarking on the Aam Aadmi Party's campaign in BJP-ruled Gujarat where the Assembly polls are due later this year. After offering prayers at the Sabarmati Ashram, Sisodia will lead a 'Parivartan Yatra' in north Gujarat, AAP state chief Gopal Italia said.

He will take part in a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Himmatnagar town of Sabarkantha and will also address gatherings in Taloj and Prantij towns of the district during the day, Italia said. On Tuesday, AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a town hall meeting with parents and teachers in Vadodara.

Kejriwal called for a "Bharatiya" or indigenous system of education in the country in place of the one inherited from the British. He had also said that India should become a destination for students from all over the world, like the Nalanda University was in ancient times. (PTI)