Banda: A rerun of the Delhi car dragging incident was seen on a Banda road in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. A woman employee of the Agricultural University after filling petrol at a gasoline station was heading home after finishing her work. In the meantime, a truck moving at a high speed dashed against her scooty on the Banda Bypass Road.

The impact of the accident was so severe that the scooty was dragged up to three kilometres on the road leading to both the vehicles catching fire. The woman was also dragged along with the scooty. The victim was charred to death. Deceased has been identified as Pushpa and the tragic incident happened near Mawai village under Kotwali police station limits in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh.

The husband of the deceased woman had died the previous year and she got job at the Agricultural University on compensatory grounds, said Upendra Singh, an employee of the university. After hearing about the tragic accident, students of the university poured out on to the road and held protests.

The angry students blocked the road and also broke windowpanes of some of the vehicles. Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Surabhi Sharma said, "The tragic accident took place in which a woman employee of the agricultural university was killed. Protesting students from the University demanded lighting arrangements and setting up of the speed breakers on the road. I have ensured fulfilment of their demands. Besides, they were persuaded to lift the blockade."