Delhi-Doha flight diverted to Karachi due to technical snag, 100 onboard
Published on: 46 minutes ago
New Delhi: A Qatar Airways flight, QR579, was diverted to Pakistan's Karachi airport due to a technical snag. The flight was scheduled from Delhi to Doha and carrying over 100 passengers.
A passenger said "many passengers have connecting flights from Doha, but they haven't got any information about when the aircraft would take-off from Karachi".
दिल्ली से दोहा के लिए उड़े क़तर एयरलाइंस की उड़ान संख्या QR579 डायवर्ट कर कराची एयरपोर्ट पर उतारा गया। उसके बाद से इस विमान के यात्रियों का इंतज़ार जारी है। इनमें से कईयों की दोहा से आगे की कनेक्टिंग फ़्लाइट है। https://t.co/bQVO6NHpd8 pic.twitter.com/X0vLCTnLXU— Umashankar Singh उमाशंकर सिंह (@umashankarsingh) March 21, 2022
More details are awaited..
