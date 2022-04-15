Hoshiarpur: A deaf and mute woman succumbed to her injuries on Friday after she tried to commit suicide by jumping off a building in New Delhi. The deceased, originally a resident of Hoshiarpur in Punjab, jumped off from the top floor of the Akshardham Metro station in the national capital earlier on Thursday, though she was saved by a group of security officers deployed at the station. She had suffered multiple fractures and was admitted to a nearby hospital where she gave in to her injuries during the treatment.

The reason for her suicide is yet to be ascertained, while an investigation into the matter is underway. The parents of the deceased had reached Delhi to collect her dead body after the post-mortem, both of whom are speech impaired as informed by the neighbors of the deceased in Hoshiarpur. Speaking to ETV Bharat, the neighbors also further informed that the woman was a 25-year-old and working for a private organization in the national capital. Meanwhile, the grandmother of the deceased said she has no idea why the girl has taken such an extreme step.

As per the received information, the deceased was spotted by an official in a dangerous position on the building, hinting at the possibility of a suicide attempt. He soon informed the other authorities at the metro station, after which the officials tried to stop her from jumping. They had, however, managed to arrange for a safety setup if she jumps, which saved her from falling to the ground. She was unconscious when she fell down and was immediately rushed to the hospital thereafter.

