New Delhi: The Cyber Cell of Delhi police in Rohini district of the national capital arrested the accused, Jitendra, who was running a racket of providing fake degrees and diplomas across the country after charging a hefty sum of money from the gullible clients. The Delhi police recovered more than 60 fake degrees, five mobile phones, and several other incriminating documents from the accused's possession.

The accused had spread his network of issuing fake degrees to people across the country. Based on a complaint lodged by one Deepak, the Delhi police constituted a team to conduct raids to arrest the accused. Deepak had filed a complaint at the Cyber Cell of Delhi police. Rohini DCP Pranab Tayal said, "The Cyber Cell of Rohini police has busted a pan-India racket. The accused through social media platforms was fleecing gullible clients to take admissions in various courses. We arrested the accused Jitendra Kumar Sahu. Altogether 63 fake degrees, five cellphones, electronic gadgets, computers, laptops, Internet routers and others were recovered from his possession."

"A company named Yamuna IAS Institute had floated advertisements on social media offering courses in various streams. I saw the advertisement on social media and went to the address provided by the company. To my satisfaction, I was enrolled in the BHMS course by the company and for which I was asked to pay up to Rs 3,50,000. Thereafter, I transferred Rs 2,50,000 to the company's account. But, I didn't get admission to the course. Even after six months, when I didn't get admission, I called upon the accused's phone number, which was found switched off," said Deepak, the complainant and a victim of the racket.

The Cyber Cell team of Delhi police searched for the account number of the accused and based on the technical analysis, the identity of the person was ascertained. Rs 9,000 was detected in the accused's bank account, which was frozen. The accused Jitendra was the kingpin of the racket and was arrested by the Cyber Cell of the Delhi police. The police also recovered one Wi-fi Dongle, router, laptop, CPU, five cellphones, one printer, five SIM cards, an ATM card, and more than 60 fake degrees from the accused's possession. The modus operandi of the accused was to persuade gullible clients by offering courses in clearing the board or other courses exam, said the police.