New Delhi: With the arrest of four Uzbek girls and a cab driver, the Crime Branch Anti-Trafficking Unit of Delhi Police claimed to have busted the sex racket operating in South Delhi. A man-hunt is on to trace the kingpin of the prostitution racket.

Monika Bharadwaj, DCP (Crime Branch), said working on specific inputs that some girls from a foreign country are overstaying in Delhi and these girls were into flesh trade racket. "Hence, a trap was laid and Delhi police struck a deal with the kingpin of the racket Naresh alias Godu. As per the deal, the agent was to supply girls on February 24 at a designated spot. The deal was reached and the service fee was Rs 20,000 to 25,000 per girl. Rs 2000 was supposed to get as cut money to the cab driver from the main fee."

The Delhi police team comprising ACP Anil Sisodia, Inspector Mahendra Lal, woman ASI Veena, ASI Sanjay, Hukam, head constable Jasbir, Manoj Kumar, Rajesh, Sunil and woman constable Switi laid the trap at Mahipalpur on Vasant Kunj Road in South Delhi. The Delhi police team as a decoy was waiting near a hotel in the South Delhi area, said the DCP, adding, the moment the four girls get down from a car, the police arrested them, along with the cab driver.

Tej Kumar, the cab driver, confessed to police that "the kingpin of the racket Naresh alias Gadu is his brother and he is running the racket for the past two-and-a-half years. "My job was to drop girls as per the instructions of his brother Naresh. My brother Naresh joined the flesh trade racket when he was plying an auto-rickshaw in Delhi. Naresh came in contact with these girls from Uzbekistan at that time."