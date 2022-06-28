New Delhi: Delhi Police got four-day custody of Mohammed Zubair from the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Patiala House Court on Tuesday after his arrest on Monday. Earlier in the day, the court had reserved its order on Delhi Polie's petition seeking a 5-day remand period. KPS Malhotra, DCP IFSO has previously said that the grounds for Zubair's arrest were produced based on two things: 'technical gadget' and 'intention', noting that the former was 'evasive on both'.

"Two things including technical gadget and intention was important. He was evasive on both, the phone was formatted. This formed grounds for his arrest," Malhotra said. The police official, however, had denied any 'political motivation' behind the tweets in question. An FIR was lodged after a Twitter handle alleged that a particular tweet by Zubair had 'hurt Hindu sentiments'. The tweet in question is from March 2018.

