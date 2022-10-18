New Delhi: Delhi court on Tuesday refused to cancel bail of Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav on CBI plea in the IRCTC scam. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav arrived at Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi in connection with the IRCTC scam case. Earlier, the CBI had filed an application in the court to cancel his bail.

Later, on September 17, the court issued a notice to Tejashwi Yadav and asked him to appear in court. The court warned it will cancel the bail in case of non-compliance. The agency, in its complaint in the court, said that Tejashwi Yadav and his family members were involved in threatening CBI officials to influence the investigation.

It has been said in the complaint that he also challenged the constitution of the country. The CBI officials also claimed that Tejashwi was facing charges of economic offences. Tejashwi Yadav, along with Lalu Prasad Yadav, Misa Bharti, Hema Yadav, Rabri Devi and others are facing corruption charges in the IRCTC scam.

The CBI had registered an FIR against Tejashwi Yadav and others in 2017 and the court granted them bail on October 6, 2018. The IRCTC scam is said to have happened between 2004 and 2009 when Lalu Prasad was the Railway Minister. The investigators said that during his tenure, two hotels were given on lease without following the rules.

A hotel was allotted to Sarla Gupta, the wife of Lalu Prasad's close friend Prem Gupta. He was also a Rajya Sabha MP at that time. Prem Gupta, Sarla Gupta, railway officers Rakesh Saxena and PK Goyal are accused in the case.