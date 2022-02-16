New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) to examine a 60-year-old Peepal tree in the city's Inderpuri area and geo-tag it. Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva was dealing with a petition filed by Senior Advocate N. Hariharan, opposing the felling of the tree and wanting to adopt it.

During the hearing, advocate Gautam Narayan, appearing for the Delhi government, said the government has issued a notice under the Delhi Tree Protection Act to the municipal corporation for causing damage to the tree. The Deputy Conservator of Forests has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 per tree on the PWD for cementing near the roots of 387 trees in Vasant Vihar and the department is taking all necessary actions to stop the cementation being done near the roots of the trees.

On November 21, the court had directed the authorities to not harm or remove the tree in any manner and halted the NDMC action of cutting down the tree midway. The court, after seeing photos of the tree, in the order noted that prima facie there was no danger of the tree falling as no tilt or sagging was observed. It also noted that the building where construction was taking place has since been completed, while directing the DCF to examine the tree again.

