New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Monday issued a notice to Central Bureau of Intelligence (CBI) while hearing the bail plea of Anand Daga, counsel of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, in a bribery case related to the leakage of CBI documents.

On 22 December last year, the court had directed the CBI to investigate the role of Deshmukh in the case. As per CBI findings, it was revealed that Abhishek Tiwari, on part of the agency, had taken iPhone 12 Pro and other expensive gifts in Pune from Daga as a bribe in exchange for leaking sensitive CBI documents. As per information, in lieu of giving out information such exchanges occurred between Tiwari and Daga several times.

According to the FIR registered by the CBI, Tiwari, alongside CBI DSP RS Gunjiyal, had gone to Mumbai on April 6, 2021 to investigate Deshmukh's role in the case and during this time had spoken to multiple witnesses, including Deshmukh himself on April 14.

Tiwari had shared several sensitive documents with Daga over WhatsApp. Special judge Sanjeev Aggarwal ordered the next hearing on January 22.

