New Delhi: Accused in the INX Media deal and Aircel Maxis deal case, Karti Chidambaram, son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, has been granted permission by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court to go abroad between February 10 and February 28, 2022. The bench of Special judge MK Nagpal passed the order.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), during the course of the hearing, opposed Chidambaram's plea of going abroad. The central agency gave twofold reasoning for so, saying the last time he was permitted overseas travel, he changed his schedule twice. "In this petition, the CBI was neither made a party to the petition filed in the Supreme Court nor were they provided a copy of the petition", the agency further said.

The court also reminded Chidambaram that the last time he sought similar permission, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had remarked that he was not cooperating in the investigation. Noting, however, his abiding by regulations during the previous trip, the bench directed Chidambaram to provide full details of his travels to the investigating officers and lawyers of ED and CBI.

The ongoing investigations against Karti and his father relate to the INX Media and Aircel Maxis cases of alleged financial irregularities that occurred during the UPA 1 and UPA 2 years.