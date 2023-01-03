New Delhi : The Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to five accused who were not arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) during probe in connection with the Delhi Government Excise police case.

Special Judge MK Nagpal on Tuesday granted bail to two former Excise Department officials Kuldeep Singh and Narender Singh. The Court also granted bail to Gautam Mootha and Arun Pillai and businessman Sameer Mahendru. The Court granted bail to them on Rs 50,000 personal bail bond and one like amount surety.

Meanwhile, the Court also sought a response from CBI on their regular bail plea and fixed the matter for January 24, 2023. All the five accused were not arrested during the investigation, the court noted.

Two accused Vijay Nair and Abhishek Boinpally were already granted bail earlier by the same court. Recently the trial court while taking cognizance of the CBI chargesheet filed against a total of seven accused, had issued summons against all accused.

Sameer Mahendru, Vijay Nair and Abhishek Boinpally are to remain in Judicial custody as they were also arrested by the ED in an Excise Money Laundering case and their bail petition is pending before the trial court.

The CBI recently has recently filed a chargesheet against 7 accused persons and out of these, only the accused Vijay Nair and Abhishek Bonipally found to have been arrested. Bail granted to both of them is under challenge before HC. Chargesheet qua 5 other accused is filed without arrest, noted the court.

Recently, CBI challenged the trial court order granting bail to Vijay Nair and Abhishek Boinpally in Delhi High Court.