New Delhi: Rouse Avenue Court, Delhi granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha in the criminal defamation case filed by Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chhail Bihari Goswami on Tuesday. Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey granted bail to MP Raghav Chadha on a surety of Rs 10,000. The court will again hear the case on April 23.

Earlier, the court had granted bail to Delhi government minister Satyendar Jain, Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi Marlena and Durgesh Pathak. The court had issued summons to the five AAP leaders in the case on February 16. Goswami has alleged that the accused leaders have misled the general public with the intention of winning the upcoming municipal elections.

In the complaint, the AAP leaders have been accused of allegedly creating a negative image of the complainant and the councillors of the BJP. The complaint states that the AAP-led Delhi government is not releasing about Rs 13,000 crore to the corporation with dishonest intentions and to gain political mileage in the upcoming municipal elections so that development works cannot be carried out.

Durgesh Pathak along with other AAP leaders held a press conference in which false and misleading statements were made. These statements are defamatory. According to the complainant, Pathak claimed in a press conference that corruption worth Rs 1,400 crore has been committed by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation while BJP corporators have made an illegal recovery. The statement was live-streamed on Aam Aadmi Party's Facebook page and published in newspapers.

