New Delhi: A metropolitan court here on Monday extended the police custody of Sahil Gehlot, accused of killing his girlfriend Nikki Yadav and stuffing her body into a refrigerator in southwest Delhi, by two days.

The link court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samiksha Gupta remanded the other five co-accused in the case in judicial custody for 14 days. The investigation officer had sought a three-day extension of Gehlot's custodial interrogation. Last Tuesday, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Archana Beniwal had remanded Gehlot (24) in five days' police custody.

Gehlot's father Virender Singh, cousins Naveen and Ashish and friends Lokesh and Amar were sent to police custody last Friday after being produced before a duty magistrate. Police had said the five co-accused were arrested after their roles in the killing of Yadav were ascertained. Police had initially said Gehlot, after being arrested on February 14, had confessed to killing Yadav as she was pressuring him to marry her.

In a twist in the case, police later said Yadav was Gehlot's wife and the couple had tied the knot in 2020. According to a top Delhi Police officer, Yadav was opposed to the impending marriage of Gehlot that his family had fixed. Gehlot killed Yadav after he could not convince her to allow him to go ahead with the wedding. (PTI)